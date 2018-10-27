Kings' Iman Shumpert: Expected to take court Friday
Shumpert (hip) will likely play Friday against Washington, James Ham of NBS Sports Bay Area reports.
Shumpert was held out of Wednesday's game due to a hip issue, but after going through morning shootaround he feels good enough to give it a go. The 28-year-old figures to start at small forward in Sacramento's fifth regular-season contest of the 2018-2019 campaign.
