Shumpert contributed 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and one block across 34 minutes Monday in the Kings' 127-112 win over the Spurs.

Shumpert has quietly been a top-150 fantasy player in nine-category formats this season, a result of his largely average numbers across the board aside from the field-goal percentage category. Even Shumpert's putrid 38.2 percent mark from the floor isn't a total nuisance, considering it's coming on a palatable 8.3 attempts per game. The swingman's ceiling isn't especially high while he retains a pedestrian 15.2 percent usage rate for the season, but he at least makes for adequate roster filler in deeper formats.