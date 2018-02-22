Kings' Iman Shumpert: Foot injury flares up, remains without timetable

Shumpert was able to go through some on-court work Tuesday, but had the plantar fasciitis in his left foot flare up Wednesday, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 (KXTV) Sacramento reports.

The original expectation was that Shumpert would likely be available following the All-Star break, but it appears his plantar fasciitis has flared up once again. That brings Shumpert's availability into question for Thursday's matchup with the Thunder and it wouldn't be surprising if he was ultimately held out as a precautionary measure. This will likely be a pain tolerance issue moving forward for Shumpert and plantar fasciitis typically only improves with rest, so there's a chance he misses some time. That said, look for another update prior to Thursday's contest.