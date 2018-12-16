Shumpert (hip) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Shumpert was forced to exit Friday's game early after suffering a bruised right hip. It looks like he's going to go through pregame warm-ups and see how he is feeling, so more information should come out regarding his status prior to the tip. If he's unable to go, Justin Jackson could see more run.