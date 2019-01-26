Kings' Iman Shumpert: Hands out five assists in win
Shumpert had one point (0-6 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 99-96 win over the Grizzlies.
Shumpert made his return to the lineup following a one-game absence for rest purposes. However, he struggled with his shot, failing to convert on a single field-goal attempt. He has combined to score just 30 points (on 11-of-52 from the field) across his last six appearances without surpassing seven points once during that stretch. Shumpert is still earning ample minutes, but his inefficient offense has made him an undesirable option across most formats.
