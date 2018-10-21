Kings' Iman Shumpert: In starting lineup Sunday
Shumpert will start at small forward in Sunday's game against the Thunder, Kings' play-by-play announced Grant Napear reports
With Shumpert entering the starting lineup, Yogi Ferrell will head to the bench in an effort to better match up with the Thunder. Shumpert will guard Oklahoma City star Paul George while Buddy Hield will move over to the shooting guard spot. This doesn't appear to be a longterm move by head coach Dave Joerger, but for now, Shumpert could see an uptick in minutes so he can be on the floor at the same time as George.
