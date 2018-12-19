Kings' Iman Shumpert: Intends to play Wednesday
Shumpert (personal) is expected to play Wednesday against the Thunder, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Ham also clarified that Shumpert missed Monday's game due to a personal issue, though was also dealing with a hip injury. He will presumably take back his starting job from Bogdan Bogdanovic (foot), who is questionable.
