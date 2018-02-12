Kings' Iman Shumpert: Likely out until All-Star break

Shumpert (foot) likely won't make his Kings' debut until after the All-Star break, Kayte Christensen of NBC Sports California reports.

That appears to be an optimistic timetable for Shumpert, who is still working his way back from left plantar fasciitis. Veterans aren't getting many minutes on the Kings anyway, so Shumpert and the training staff likely won't be in any rush to get him back onto the hardwood.