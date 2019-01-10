Shumpert (finger) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Pistons, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It sounds like Shumpert is trending towards a return after missing the previous three games due to a sprained right index finger, though the Kings will wait until closer to tipoff before confirming his availability. If Shumpert does play, it would likely send Bogdan Bogdanovic back to a bench role.