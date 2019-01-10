Kings' Iman Shumpert: Likely to return Thursday
Shumpert (finger) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Pistons, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
It sounds like Shumpert is trending towards a return after missing the previous three games due to a sprained right index finger, though the Kings will wait until closer to tipoff before confirming his availability. If Shumpert does play, it would likely send Bogdan Bogdanovic back to a bench role.
