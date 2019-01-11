Kings' Iman Shumpert: Limited production in return
Shumpert tallied 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds, and two assists in 22 minutes during Thursday's 112-102 victory over Detroit.
Shumpert returned to the starting lineup after missing three games with a finger injury. He played just 22 minutes which could have been by design or as a result of the blowout nature of the game. Shumpert had been playing well prior to his injury but is yet to crack it for any consistent 12-team value.
