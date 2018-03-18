Kings' Iman Shumpert: Listed as out Saturday

Shumpert (foot) is listed as out for Saturday's game against the Jazz.

Shumpert continues to sit on the sidelines while nursing plantar fasciitis in his left foot and there's no word on a potential timetable for his return. Until he's back at practice, Shumpert's return shouldn't be considered forthcoming.

