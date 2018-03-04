Kings' Iman Shumpert: Listed as out Sunday

Shumpert (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Shumpert continues to nurse a nagging plantar fascia injury in his left foot, which has prevented him from making his Kings debut after being dealt at the trade deadline. Shumpert's next chance to play will come Wednesday against New Orleans.

