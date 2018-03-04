Kings' Iman Shumpert: Listed as out Sunday
Shumpert (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
Shumpert continues to nurse a nagging plantar fascia injury in his left foot, which has prevented him from making his Kings debut after being dealt at the trade deadline. Shumpert's next chance to play will come Wednesday against New Orleans.
More News
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Will remain out Thursday•
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Out Monday vs. Minnesota•
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Remains out Saturday•
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Foot injury flares up, remains without timetable•
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Officially out Wednesday•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...