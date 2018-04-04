Kings' Iman Shumpert: Listed as out Tuesday
Shumpert (foot) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Suns.
Shumpert is still dealing with some plantar fasciitis in his left foot and appears unlikely to return at any point this season, as there's only three games left following Tuesday's contest and the Kings have nothing to play for at this point.
More News
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...