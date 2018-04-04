Kings' Iman Shumpert: Listed as out Tuesday

Shumpert (foot) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Suns.

Shumpert is still dealing with some plantar fasciitis in his left foot and appears unlikely to return at any point this season, as there's only three games left following Tuesday's contest and the Kings have nothing to play for at this point.

