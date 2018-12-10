Kings' Iman Shumpert: Not on injury report
Shumpert (rest) is not listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Bulls, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Shumpert will be fully rested for Monday's contest after being withheld from the lineup over the weekend for rest purposes. Over his last five games, Shumpert is averaging 7.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 24.6 minutes.
