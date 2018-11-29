Kings' Iman Shumpert: Not on injury report
Shumpert (rest) is not listed on the Kings' injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Clippers.
Shumpert was held out of Sunday's game to rest, so he'll have four full days off between his last game Saturday and Thursday's contest. All signs point to the veteran being available, though it's unclear if he'll return to the starting lineup, or if the Kings will stick with Bogdan Bogdanovic.
