Kings' Iman Shumpert: Officially out Wednesday
Shumpert (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
There had been some hope that Shumpert, whom the Kings acquired at the deadline, would be able to make his debut prior to the All-Star break, but that will not be the case, as he continues to nurse a case of plantar fasciitis in his left foot. Expect Shumpert to return to action sometime after the All-Star break, though it's unclear what his role will be with a team that's clearly turned over the reins to several young players as it not-so-covertly positions itself for the draft lottery.
More News
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Likely out until All-Star break•
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Ruled out Sunday vs. Timberwolves•
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Still needs physical•
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Unlikely to make Kings debut Friday•
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Traded to Kings•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Out Wednesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...