Kings' Iman Shumpert: Officially out Wednesday

Shumpert (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

There had been some hope that Shumpert, whom the Kings acquired at the deadline, would be able to make his debut prior to the All-Star break, but that will not be the case, as he continues to nurse a case of plantar fasciitis in his left foot. Expect Shumpert to return to action sometime after the All-Star break, though it's unclear what his role will be with a team that's clearly turned over the reins to several young players as it not-so-covertly positions itself for the draft lottery.