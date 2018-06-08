Kings' Iman Shumpert: Opts into player option

Shumpert opted into his $11 million player option for the 2018-19 campaign, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Considering it was going to be extremely difficult for Shumpert to garner a comparable offer on the open market, this decision doesn't come as a shock. He appeared in just 14 games for the Cavaliers in 2017-18 due to injury, eventually being traded to the Kings, never seeing the floor for Sacramento. It's not quite clear what his role will be moving forward, but the soon-to-be 28-year-old is running out of time to turn the corner. Over the past three seasons, he's averaged 6.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 24.5 minutes while shooting 39.6 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from deep.