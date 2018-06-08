Kings' Iman Shumpert: Opts into player option
Shumpert opted into his $11 million player option for the 2018-19 campaign, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Considering it was going to be extremely difficult for Shumpert to garner a comparable offer on the open market, this decision doesn't come as a shock. He appeared in just 14 games for the Cavaliers in 2017-18 due to injury, eventually being traded to the Kings, never seeing the floor for Sacramento. It's not quite clear what his role will be moving forward, but the soon-to-be 28-year-old is running out of time to turn the corner. Over the past three seasons, he's averaged 6.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 24.5 minutes while shooting 39.6 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from deep.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....