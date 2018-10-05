Kings' Iman Shumpert: Out again Friday

Shumpert (foot) is out for Friday's preseason contest against the Warriors, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Calf soreness is delaying Shumpert's preseason debut, but the fact that he's being listed as day-to-day is encouraging. He'll be competing with the likes of Buddy Hield, Ben McLemore and Justin Jackson for minutes on the wing when the regular season kicks off. Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) also will be in that group once he recovers.