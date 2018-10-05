Kings' Iman Shumpert: Out again Friday
Shumpert (foot) is out for Friday's preseason contest against the Warriors, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Calf soreness is delaying Shumpert's preseason debut, but the fact that he's being listed as day-to-day is encouraging. He'll be competing with the likes of Buddy Hield, Ben McLemore and Justin Jackson for minutes on the wing when the regular season kicks off. Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) also will be in that group once he recovers.
More News
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.