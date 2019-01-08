Kings' Iman Shumpert: Out again Tuesday
Shumpert (finger) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Suns.
This will be Shumpert's third straight absence while he nurses a sprained right index finger, but it remains unclear how serious the ailment is. He'll continue to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis with his next opportunity to play being Thursday against the Pistons.
