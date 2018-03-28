Kings' Iman Shumpert: Out again Tuesday

Shumpert (foot) will sit out Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Shumpert hasn't seen the floor for the Kings since joining the team at the trade deadline, as he's still dealing with tendinitis in his foot. At this point, it seems unlikely he'll rejoin the team prior to the end of the regular season, so continue to avoid Shumpert for fantasy purposes.

