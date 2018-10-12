Kings' Iman Shumpert: Out for preseason finale
Shumpert is out for Friday's preseason finale against the Trail Blazers, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Shumpert made his preseason debut Thursday, registering two points, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 19 minutes. The team will exercise caution Friday and sit him on the second half of a back-to-back set.
