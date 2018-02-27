Kings' Iman Shumpert: Out Monday vs. Minnesota

Shumpert (foot) will remain out for Monday's mathcup with the Timberwolves, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Shumpert is still battling with a case of plantar fasciitis in his left foot, forcing him to delay his debut with Kings after being shipped from Cleveland at the trade deadline. With the Kings heading into a back-to-back set, there's certainly a chance Shumpert is held out Tuesday against the Trail Blazers, though for now, he can be considered questionable.