Kings' Iman Shumpert: Out Monday vs. Minnesota
Shumpert (foot) will remain out for Monday's mathcup with the Timberwolves, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Shumpert is still battling with a case of plantar fasciitis in his left foot, forcing him to delay his debut with Kings after being shipped from Cleveland at the trade deadline. With the Kings heading into a back-to-back set, there's certainly a chance Shumpert is held out Tuesday against the Trail Blazers, though for now, he can be considered questionable.
More News
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Remains out Saturday•
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Foot injury flares up, remains without timetable•
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Officially out Wednesday•
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Likely out until All-Star break•
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Ruled out Sunday vs. Timberwolves•
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Still needs physical•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...