Shumpert (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Timberwolves due to personal reasons, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Shumpert, who missed Sunday's game against Dallas with a hip injury, is set to miss a second straight contest while he tends to a personal matter. Justin Jackson should once again see an uptick in minutes with Shumpert out. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Thunder.