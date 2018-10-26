Kings' Iman Shumpert: Participates in shootaround, still questionable
Shumpert (hip) participated in morning shootaround and remains questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Shumpert missed Wednesday's game as a result of a hip injury. His availability for Friday will likely be determined closer to tip-off.
More News
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Could return to action Friday•
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Questionable with sore hip•
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Solid offensive production again in loss•
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Puts up 26 in start•
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: In starting lineup Sunday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times