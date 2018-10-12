Kings' Iman Shumpert: Plays 19 minutes in preseason debut
Shumpert (calf) posted two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, one steal and one block across 19 minutes in the Kings' 132-93 preseason loss to the Jazz on Thursday.
Shumpert was able to get his first taste of preseason action after dealing with a nagging calf injury for the last several weeks. The veteran only suited up for 14 games last season -- all with the Cavaliers -- and could serve as an important defensive component in the backcourt rotation in Sacramento this coming season. However, not much can be expected from him in the way of consistent offensive contributions.
