Shumpert supplied eight points (3-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 24 minutes during Thursday's 146-115 win over the Hawks.

Shumpert was rested during Tuesday's win over the Magic, but returned to the starting lineup for this one. Shumpert's contributions have been modest but perhaps better than expected coming into the campaign. He's likely not someone to rely on for a lot of counting stats. Still, Shumpert provides superb defensive effort along the wing and a willingness to fire away from beyond the arc, which are both areas where the Kings need his help.