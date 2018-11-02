Kings' Iman Shumpert: Plays 24 minutes in Thursday's win
Shumpert supplied eight points (3-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 24 minutes during Thursday's 146-115 win over the Hawks.
Shumpert was rested during Tuesday's win over the Magic, but returned to the starting lineup for this one. Shumpert's contributions have been modest but perhaps better than expected coming into the campaign. He's likely not someone to rely on for a lot of counting stats. Still, Shumpert provides superb defensive effort along the wing and a willingness to fire away from beyond the arc, which are both areas where the Kings need his help.
More News
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Will be rested Tuesday•
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Underwhelms in return•
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Starting Friday•
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Expected to take court Friday•
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Participates in shootaround, still questionable•
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Could return to action Friday•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...