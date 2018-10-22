Shumpert started at shooting guard Sunday against the Thunder and finished with 26 points (9-13 FG, 4-7 3PT, 4-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Shumpert has been mostly an afterthought for the last year-plus, but he's back healthy and looks to have worked his way into a consistent role in Sacramento. Starting at shooting guard alongside De'Aaron Fox, Shumpert played 30 minutes and had an uncharacteristically efficient night from the field. The Kings are as liable as any team to switch up lineups from game to game, however, so the veteran is by no means locked into a starting spot.