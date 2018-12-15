Kings' Iman Shumpert: Questionable for Sunday
Shumpert (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Shumpert left Friday's game against the Warriors due to a bruised right hip. If he ends up sidelined, Justin Jackson and Yogi Ferrell are candidates to see expanded roles.
