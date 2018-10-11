Kings' Iman Shumpert: Questionable for Thursday

Shumpert (calf) is listed as questionable for Thursday's preseason game against the Jazz, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Shumpert was cleared for practice on Tuesday, but it looks like the Kings may not be so quick to bring him back to in-game action. With the Kings closing out the preseason with back-to-back contests Thursday and Friday, chances are Shumpert will not play in both given the calf injury has plagued him for most of the offseason, but he should be considered a game-time call against Utah for now.