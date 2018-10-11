Kings' Iman Shumpert: Questionable for Thursday
Shumpert (calf) is listed as questionable for Thursday's preseason game against the Jazz, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Shumpert was cleared for practice on Tuesday, but it looks like the Kings may not be so quick to bring him back to in-game action. With the Kings closing out the preseason with back-to-back contests Thursday and Friday, chances are Shumpert will not play in both given the calf injury has plagued him for most of the offseason, but he should be considered a game-time call against Utah for now.
More News
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.