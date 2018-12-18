Shumpert (hip) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Thunder.

Shumpert is in danger of missing a third straight game Wednesday. Over the past two contests, Bogdan Bogdanovic has entered the starting lineup in Shumpert's stead. However, Bogdanovic is also questionable due to right foot soreness. If both are out, Yogi Ferrell, Frank Mason and Justin Jackson would be candidates for expanded roles.