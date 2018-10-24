Shumpert is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies due to a sore hip, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Shumpert likely picked up the injury during Tuesday's game against the Nuggets. There are no indications the injury is serious, but it's enough to jeopardize Shumpert's chances of playing on a back-to-back. Look for more information on his status closer to tipoff.