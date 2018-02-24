Kings' Iman Shumpert: Remains out Saturday

Shumpert (foot) will remain out Saturday against the Lakers, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Shumpert continues to battle plantar fasciitis in his left foot, an ailment that's kept him on the sideline for more than a month. The Kings, who acquired Shumpert from Cleveland at the deadline, have not provided much in the way of a return timetable and appear to be evaluating the reserve guard on a game-to-game basis.