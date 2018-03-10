Kings' Iman Shumpert: Remains out Sunday
Shumpert (foot) will remain out Sunday against the Nuggets, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 in Sacramento reports.
The veteran is yet to play for the Kings since coming over from Cleveland via trade, as he continues to nurse a plantar fascia injury in his left foot. The Kings are handling his status on a game-to-game basis, though it seems unlikely that Shumpert would be cleared to play Monday in OKC.
