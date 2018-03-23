Play

Kings' Iman Shumpert: Remains out Thursday

Shumpert (foot) is out for Thursday's tilt against Atlanta, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.

As Shumpert continues to go through his rehabilitation progress, he continues to be sidelined for games. There hasn't been much word on his recovery. Until he's back at practice, he shouldn't be expected to return to game action.

