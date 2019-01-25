Shumpert (rest) isn't listed on the Kings' injury report ahead of Friday's game in Memphis.

As expected, Shumpert will be ready to roll Friday after he was held out of the second half of the back-to-back set Tuesday in Toronto merely for maintenance purposes. He should reclaim his usual spot as one of the Kings' starting wings, a role that has translated to averages of 6.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 triples, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks in 25.4 minutes per game in January.