Kings' Iman Shumpert: Ruled out for exhibition opener

Shumpert (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason opener against the Kings, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 (KXTV) Sacramento reports.

Shumpert has been held out of practice throughout the start of training camp thus far and is apparently still not 100 percent healthy. However, his injury is simply considered a sore left calf, so it doesn't appear to be something that should linger too much longer. Shumpert is expected to carry a day-to-day designation following Monday's contest and his next opportunity to return comes Thursday against the Lakers. Shumpert likely won't carry much, if any, fantasy value this season.