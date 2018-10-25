Kings' Iman Shumpert: Ruled out for Wednesday
Shumpert (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Shumpert seems to have suffered the injury on Tuesday against the Nuggets. He's been starting in place of the injured Bogdan Bogdanovic, meaning either Frank Mason or Justin Jackson will likely shift into the starting five. The severity of Shumpert's injury is unknown at this time, with more information likely to come out after the game. His next chance to play will be Friday against the Wizards, and he should be considered questionable for that game at this time.
