Kings' Iman Shumpert: Ruled out Saturday
Shumpert will be rested for Saturday's game against Indiana.
As has been the case periodically this season, the Kings will rest Shumpert on Saturday after he played at least 22 minutes in each of the last four games. Shumpert saw 23 minutes of action Friday in Cleveland, finishing with six points, four rebounds and an assist.
More News
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Not on injury report•
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Continues offensive contributions•
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Atypical offensive outburst in win•
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Plays 24 minutes in Thursday's win•
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Will be rested Tuesday•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...