Kings' Iman Shumpert: Ruled out Sunday
Shumpert will not play in Sunday's game against the Jazz to rest, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
With the Kings playing the second of a back-to-back, Shumpert will get the day off. He should be good to return in the Kings' next game, Thursday against the Kings. Shumpert's absence could lead to Yogi Ferrel and Justin Jackson getting more run.
