Kings' Iman Shumpert: Ruled out Sunday vs. Timberwolves
Shumpert (foot) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against Minnesota, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Shumpert has yet to make his Kings debut since being traded from Cleveland last Thursday. Look for Bogdan Bogdanovich and Buddy Hield to handle the majority of the shooting guard duties while Shumpert is sidelined. Shumpert's next chance to play will be on Tuesday against Dallas.
