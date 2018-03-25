Kings' Iman Shumpert: Ruled out Sunday

Shumpert (foot) will remain sidelined for Sunday's game against the Celtics, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Shumpert continues to work back from tendinitis in his foot and at this point, it seems unlikely he returns this season. That said, the Kings haven't provided anything official, so for the time being he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis.

