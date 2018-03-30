Kings' Iman Shumpert: Ruled out Thursday
Shumpert (foot) has been ruled out of Thursday's matchup with the Pacers, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
It continues to seem more and more likely that Shumpert will not take the court for the Kings this season, with only six contests remaining after Thursday's tilt. Look for more updates on his status to come ahead of Saturday's showdown with the Warriors.
More News
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.