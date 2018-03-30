Kings' Iman Shumpert: Ruled out Thursday

Shumpert (foot) has been ruled out of Thursday's matchup with the Pacers, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.

It continues to seem more and more likely that Shumpert will not take the court for the Kings this season, with only six contests remaining after Thursday's tilt. Look for more updates on his status to come ahead of Saturday's showdown with the Warriors.

