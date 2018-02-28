Kings' Iman Shumpert: Ruled out Tuesday
Shumpert (foot) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Shumpert remains without a timetable for a return and the Kings likely aren't in a rush to bring him back considering the Kings are not in the playoff hunt. Look for Shumpert to continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis moving forward, with his next shot to play coming on Thursday against the Nets.
More News
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Out Monday vs. Minnesota•
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Remains out Saturday•
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Foot injury flares up, remains without timetable•
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Officially out Wednesday•
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Likely out until All-Star break•
-
Kings' Iman Shumpert: Ruled out Sunday vs. Timberwolves•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...