Kings' Iman Shumpert: Ruled out Tuesday

Shumpert (foot) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Shumpert remains without a timetable for a return and the Kings likely aren't in a rush to bring him back considering the Kings are not in the playoff hunt. Look for Shumpert to continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis moving forward, with his next shot to play coming on Thursday against the Nets.

