Kings' Iman Shumpert: Ruled out Wednesday

Shumpert (foot) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.

Shumpert never got to see the court for the Kings, as he will once again sit out in the regular-season finale Wednesday. Shumpert played in just 14 games this season and will look to get healthy during the offseason.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories