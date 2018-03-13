Play

Kings' Iman Shumpert: Ruled out Wednesday

Shumpert (foot) has been ruled out Wednesday against the Heat, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 Sacramento reports.

Shumpert has yet to take the court since being traded to the Kings, as he continues to nurse plantar fasciitis in his left foot. His next opportunity to play will come Friday against the Warriors.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories