Kings' Iman Shumpert: Scoreless in 22 minutes
Shumpert finished with zero points (0-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt), three assists, and one rebound in 22 minutes during Thursday's 117-113 loss to the Kings.
Shumpert simply couldn't buy a bucket in this his second scoreless showing of the season. He continues to operate as the starting small forward given the team's lack of talent at the position. However, Shumpert is only worth a look in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.