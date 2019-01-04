Shumpert finished with zero points (0-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt), three assists, and one rebound in 22 minutes during Thursday's 117-113 loss to the Kings.

Shumpert simply couldn't buy a bucket in this his second scoreless showing of the season. He continues to operate as the starting small forward given the team's lack of talent at the position. However, Shumpert is only worth a look in deeper leagues.