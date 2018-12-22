Shumpert supplied 11 points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one assist, and one steal in 21 minutes during Friday's 102-99 win over the Grizzlies.

Shumpert drew the start at small forward after missing the last three tilts due to a hip injury. The 28-year-old veteran has reached double figures in scoring nine times through 25 appearances this season, but he remains best reserved for use in deeper leagues.