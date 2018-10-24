Shumpert totaled 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals across 20 minutes in the Kings' 126-112 loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday.

While it was a far cry from his 26-point explosion in Sunday's win over the Thunder, Shumpert bounced back with another solid night relative to his modest playing time. The 28-year-old has been locked in with his shot over the last three games, draining 16 of 24 attempts (66.6 percent) over that span. That includes an impressive 56.3 percent mark from three-point range, making the normally defensive-minded Shumpert one of the season's early surprises on the other side of the ball. The veteran figures to stick in the starting five for as long as Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) remains sidelined, and continued strong play could certainly force coach Dave Joerger's hand into continuing to afford him solid minutes even after that transpires.