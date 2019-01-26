Kings' Iman Shumpert: Starting Friday
Shumpert will return to the starting lineup in Friday's game against the Bulls, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
It was announced at the arena that Bogdan Bogdanovic would be getting the start over Shumpert, so it was a surprise to see Shumpert out there at tip-off. It is unclear what caused the miscommunication, but he will return to his usual role following a one-game absence.
