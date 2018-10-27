Kings' Iman Shumpert: Starting Friday
Shumpert (hip) will start at small forward in Friday's game against the Wizards, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Shumpert was considered questionable after missing Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies. Barring any setbacks, he will presumably take on his usual workload in the contest.
